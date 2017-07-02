Studio 24 releases exclusive photos from the Port-Harcourt Polo Tournament

The polo tournament is one of many more to come of the states’ efforts to improve youth engagement and development in the state through the growth of sports.
The tournament saw the undeterred Studio 24 compete against the great giants of Okisi Okariari & Sons Nigeria Limited for the title. The grounds shook under the hooves of the horses, gallantly galloping along raising the sands from the earth, with the crowds cheering their supported teams as these two teams battled.
The game came to a gripping conclusion with the reigning champions, Studio 24 Nigeria, claiming victory once again with a score of 5-3!
The event climaxed with the River state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike presenting the trophies and awards to the victors of the day.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment