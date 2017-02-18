 Striking Kenyan Doctors mock President Uhuru in new dab photo (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Striking Kenyan Doctors mock President Uhuru in new dab photo (Photos)

Striking Kenyan doctors on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, stunned social media with a group dab photo which they took at the Uhuru Park. The gesture was an apparent mock at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dab moves at the State House, a strategy he used to convince the youth to register as voters ahead of the  August general election.
But the doctors who have been on a nationwide strike since Monday, December 5, 2016, due to a 40 percent rise, decided to mock his strategy with a group dab photo. Pictures of the doctors Dab were widely shared on social media.

Below are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

