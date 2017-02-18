Striking Kenyan Doctors mock President Uhuru in new dab photo (Photos)

Striking Kenyan doctors on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, stunned social media with a group dab photo which they took at the Uhuru Park. The gesture was an apparent mock at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dab moves at the State House, a strategy he used to convince the youth to register as voters ahead of the August general election.
But the doctors who have been on a nationwide strike since Monday, December 5, 2016, due to a 40 percent rise, decided to mock his strategy with a group dab photo. Pictures of the doctors Dab were widely shared on social media.
Below are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:
