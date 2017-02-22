“We try in all our advocacy visits to insist that Nigeria must be referred to as Nigeria and not Naija. So, our schools have a role to play in this. The media itself has also got a very fundamental role to play because it is the media that helps in the propagation of this kind of misnomer. All of us, as individuals, as corporate organisations, as media, whether broadcast, print or online, must wake up to the reality. That the more we use these misnomers referring to our country, the fallout of it is that, a significant percentage of our younger ones will not even remember that Nigeria is the original name of our country. I want to appeal to all Nigerians, young and old to always refer to our country as Nigeria"he said
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 22 February 2017
Stop referring to Nigeria as "Naija"- National Orientation Agency appeals to Nigerians
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/22/2017 08:18:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
19 comments:
Your own views, Naija we know, since Nigeria refused to work, let's try Naija and it's working.
Brits Yankees Aussies Naija. How is it a problem please I don't understand.
It's slave mentality that's worrying this man.
What to say when you don't have sense
Lol. Is dat d problem?
...merited happiness
Ohk we have hear.. Nigeria is Nigeria..
Glowyshoes's blog
Is this a development news?make this hausa man go siddon one place.
Mtcheeeeew! Abeg go sleep
Lib addict#just passing#
υna dey мenтal ғor dere....na υna dey enjoy nigeria
Look @ dis man does he feels a saint he's not? Ur refering 2 a country dat has lost it glory and wat do u expect rebels in different platforms
Direct this appeal to the Nigerian movie/music industry.
And that is the reason we have no idea about the president of a country of almost two hundred million nigerians.#naija for life
He should carry aboki mat and sit down.. he doesn't have anything to say.
Thank you sir
Now, Getout!
Mtcheeew is that the problem we are facing in Nigeria.please talk about things that will help us as a nation and not things that are irrelevant. Because others are talking so you too must talk if you have nothing profitable to say please don't bother us with tinz that are not relevant.we have got so much on our plate as a Nation the issue you raised should be the least of our worries.
Naija....Naija....Naija...he should come and beat me.
Thank you sir
Now, Getout!
How is this a problem? Of all the matter wey dey ground, na "naija" com dey worry una now... Abeg oga go take ur tablet drink, biko
And what difference will that make? Jobless fools...
*hic*...tell that to Big Brother
Post a Comment