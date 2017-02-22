 Stop referring to Nigeria as "Naija"- National Orientation Agency appeals to Nigerians | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Stop referring to Nigeria as "Naija"- National Orientation Agency appeals to Nigerians

The National Orientation Agency NOA has appealed to Nigerians to desist from referring to Nigeria as "Naija. Director General of the agency, Garba Abari, made the appeal when he spoke at a news conference in Abuja yesterday. According to him, it is becoming worrisome that some Nigerians are changing the original name of Nigeria.


“We try in all our advocacy visits to insist that Nigeria must be referred to as Nigeria and not Naija. So, our schools have a role to play in this. The media itself has also got a very fundamental role to play because it is the media that helps in the propagation of this kind of misnomer. All of us, as individuals, as corporate organisations, as media, whether broadcast, print or online, must wake up to the reality. That the more we use these misnomers referring to our country, the fallout of it is that, a significant percentage of our younger ones will not even remember that Nigeria is the original name of our country. I want to appeal to all Nigerians, young and old to always refer to our country as Nigeria"he said
19 comments:

Anonymous said...

Your own views, Naija we know, since Nigeria refused to work, let's try Naija and it's working.

22 February 2017 at 08:24
Anonymous said...

Brits Yankees Aussies Naija. How is it a problem please I don't understand.
It's slave mentality that's worrying this man.

22 February 2017 at 08:26
Monkey Dey WOrk said...

What to say when you don't have sense

22 February 2017 at 08:26
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol. Is dat d problem?


...merited happiness

22 February 2017 at 08:27
glowy shoe said...

Ohk we have hear.. Nigeria is Nigeria..

Glowyshoes's blog

22 February 2017 at 08:27
daniel ubong said...

Is this a development news?make this hausa man go siddon one place.

22 February 2017 at 08:28
Iphie Abraham said...

Mtcheeeeew! Abeg go sleep










Lib addict#just passing#

22 February 2017 at 08:30
La Bush De Bushman said...

υna dey мenтal ғor dere....na υna dey enjoy nigeria

22 February 2017 at 08:30
Anonymous said...

Look @ dis man does he feels a saint he's not? Ur refering 2 a country dat has lost it glory and wat do u expect rebels in different platforms

22 February 2017 at 08:30
Anonymous said...

Direct this appeal to the Nigerian movie/music industry.

22 February 2017 at 08:32
Anonymous said...

And that is the reason we have no idea about the president of a country of almost two hundred million nigerians.#naija for life

22 February 2017 at 08:34
Nnenne George said...

He should carry aboki mat and sit down.. he doesn't have anything to say.

22 February 2017 at 08:36
Wealth22 said...

Thank you sir
Now, Getout!

22 February 2017 at 08:37
Esther Ene said...

Mtcheeew is that the problem we are facing in Nigeria.please talk about things that will help us as a nation and not things that are irrelevant. Because others are talking so you too must talk if you have nothing profitable to say please don't bother us with tinz that are not relevant.we have got so much on our plate as a Nation the issue you raised should be the least of our worries.

22 February 2017 at 08:38
virus detected said...

Naija....Naija....Naija...he should come and beat me.

22 February 2017 at 08:38
Anonymous said...

Thank you sir
Now, Getout!

22 February 2017 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

How is this a problem? Of all the matter wey dey ground, na "naija" com dey worry una now... Abeg oga go take ur tablet drink, biko

22 February 2017 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

And what difference will that make? Jobless fools...

22 February 2017 at 08:42
Anonymous said...

*hic*...tell that to Big Brother

22 February 2017 at 08:54

