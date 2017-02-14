 Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan are already married | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan are already married

In a Valentine message to Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan revealed that they are already married. The couple have been together for couple of years and fans have been waiting for them to announce a wedding date but that won't be happening as they already secretly got married. Read what Daniel wrote below:
"While people across the Atlantic are waiting for the announcement of a wedding date, I celebrate you today my beautiful WIFE @stelladamasus. You came into my life and gave me the right perspective. Thank you for being such a supportive wife, a remarkable mother to our kids and the glue that holds this home together. 
EVERYBODY deserves another shot at getting it right with love. I'm glad I got my second shot. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Even when I do things that deserve time out in the microwave , you love me still. Every single day, I just can't wait to come home to you because you are my SAFE PLACE. With you, everyday is Valentine's Day. I love you. #HappyValentinesDay#HappyWife HappyLife #MyRib #MyWife #YouCompleteMe #DaBishopChronicles"
