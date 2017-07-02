Stay clear North Korea, China & Iran! US and Japan successfully carry out Anti-Missile test (photos)

Iran and China conducted military drills this week in response to Trump's tough talk towards them ( read here), while North Korea has promised to launch attacks that could destroy a country as large as 'Los Angeles'
Now, the US Missile Defense Agency and Japan's Defense Agency has announced that the USS John Paul Jones detected, tracked and took down a ballistic missile using its onboard Aegis Missile Defense System and a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptor, a test which took place off the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
With this test, Asian super powers like Iran, China and North Korea know that any attack on American soil or on allies of America in Asia, will be intercepted and met with serious repercussions.
The U.S have also said they will defend Japanese Islands along the South China sea, claimed by China, while the U.S in conjunction with South Korea will this year deploy the THAAD -- Terminal High Altitude Area Defense -- anti-missile system.
"Today's test demonstrates a critical milestone in the cooperative development of the SM-3 Block IIA missile," the director of the Missile Defense Agency, Vice Adm. Jim Syring, said in a statement.
"The missile, developed jointly by a Japanese and US government and industry team, is vitally important to both our nations and will ultimately improve our ability to defend against increasing ballistic missile threats around the world."
