Statue of Kanye West on a crucifix on Hollywood Boulevard that has got people talking

A life-size 'False Idol' statue of Kanye West was erected on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue,outside of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. The gold sculpture, was created by an artist called by Plastic Jesus, featuring Kanye wearing a crown of thorns, his arms outstretched, gold chains round his neck and a pair of Yeezy sneakers. A plaque at the base of the statue read “False Idol.”
“We have built Kanye West into some kind of god-like idol, I believe he’s a genius when it comes to writing and producing but he’s human. When we build people into idols we have expectations, and if they fail to meet those expectations we crucify them.”
“We saw this last year when Kanye was admitted to a medical facility to get treatment for stress, anxiety and paranoia. We need to take a step back and remember our idols are only human and as such we need to give them space to err.”
