"Started from a tweet now we here." Another couple who met on Twitter get married

Dani with the Twitter handle @thatspizzaslut got married to Mestizo, @WMB8396, on the 1st of February 2017 and she happily shared their marriage certificate on Twitter with the tweet; "Started from a tweet now we here." See their tweets after the cut.
I earnestly hope it also happens on LIS!!!💞💞
Good for them
Congratulations to dem
...merited happiness
Lovely! I can meet your lover inside river too :D ! Thats the magic! Nice One Linda
I wish them a happy life
