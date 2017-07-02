 "Started from a tweet now we here." Another couple who met on Twitter get married | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

"Started from a tweet now we here." Another couple who met on Twitter get married

Love can be found anywhere and these two, Dani and Mestizo, found theirs on Twitter.

Dani with the Twitter handle @thatspizzaslut got married to Mestizo, @WMB8396, on the 1st of February 2017 and she happily shared their marriage certificate on Twitter with the tweet; "Started from a tweet now we here." See their tweets after the cut.




8 comments:

Anonymous said...

7 February 2017 at 17:38
Ohiren's Zone said...

I earnestly hope it also happens on LIS!!!💞💞

7 February 2017 at 17:48
VEEKEE FRESH said...

Good for them

7 February 2017 at 17:49
Gideon Okorie said...

7 February 2017 at 17:50
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to dem


...merited happiness

7 February 2017 at 17:51
Alpha Muhammad said...

Lovely! I can meet your lover inside river too :D ! Thats the magic! Nice One Linda

7 February 2017 at 18:04
Emmanuel Akor said...

I wish them a happy life

7 February 2017 at 18:31
Emmanuel Akor said...

7 February 2017 at 18:34

