Speak up against Female Genital Mutilation, Ambode's wife charges women groups

Bolanle who noted that FGM constituted an extreme form of discrimination against women and girls, violating their rights to health, security and physical integrity, wondered why women should continue to suffer such level of dehumanization, just to get social acceptance or avoid social stigma.
She said:
“It is surprising that 45 out of every 100 adult women living in Lagos State have undergone FGM at one time or another as reported in the National Demographic Health Survey 2013. This is largely due to migration from those states where the prevalence in much higher.”Speaking further, she disclosed that FGM is mostly carried out on young girls sometimes between infancy and age 15, and this causes much bleeding and health issues which include but not limited to cysts, infections, infertility, as well as complications and even death in some cases.
Mrs. Ambode noted further that it was erroneous and misleading to tie the gruesome procedure to family honour, hygiene, fertility, protection of virginity and prevention of promiscuity.
She called for massive public awareness campaigns and concrete actions against the practice.
She contended that only when mothers began to raise their voices against the act and governments initiated strong legislations, could we begin to race toward total eradication of the wicked practice in Africa and the world come 2030.
FGM is inextricably linked with other forms of gender inequality, such as violence against women and girls, and other harmful practices such as early and forced marriages.
February 6 of every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.
9 comments:
All the ways to make some cash is only ehat 9ja govt. knows
Why collecting fees from some hustling women who also depends on someone or something before their pocket coulf be enlarged
It is a crime that must be readicated, more crime here!
Biko talk better topic jare.. our president is missing and you're talking about female genital mutilation. Hunger is killing everyone.. who has such time to listen to u at this critical time. Go and sleep.
Leave female mutilation and face matter at hand, Nigerians are hungry and dieing. No be pregnant woman wen chop bellefood go fit born pikin wen den go mutilate? If hunger kill her before she born nko? Pls ur government shld find a solution to dis matter on ground, we are tired, hungry and fedup!
Nice one madam Ambode
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Madam leave that matter abeg, we never chop you dey talk female wetin self. That one na dead gist abeg. If you get food for house person fit come there come bless belle.
