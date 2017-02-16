 South-East Entertainment artists Chyzzi & Mista Rage debut visuals for their first single - Paranoid | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

South-East Entertainment artists Chyzzi & Mista Rage debut visuals for their first single - Paranoid

South-East Entertainment (S.E.E) artists Chyzzi and Mista make their official debut with a hot new jam - "Paranoid"

They are two of the three founders of South East Entertainment company.
CHYZZI born Harrison Chizzy Anokwuru on July 25th hails from Ikwerre tribe in Rivers State started from singing in his church’s choir and transcended into the studio arts.

MISTA RAGE born Ede Chikezie Victor on May 27th, began to rap as a kid but kicked off his career professionally in the year 2010. He gained a bit of recognition after his crew, under the name, "No Limit"

Paranoid is produced by Vkillz
Visuals Directed by Zacky Madar

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFXnAlsZfWQ

