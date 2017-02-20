 South Africans say no bail for hunter who killed a man he mistook for warthog | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

South Africans say no bail for hunter who killed a man he mistook for warthog

Angry members of ANC and EFF political party this morning, February 20, 2017, gathered outside the Modimolle Magistrate Court in solidarity with the family of a farm-worker who was shot dead after he was allegedly mistaken for a warthog (Wild Pigs).
They are calling for Stephan Hepburn, the hunter to be denied bail after he was accused of the murder of Jan Railwa at the Meisiesvlei far in Tuinplaas on Saturday, February 11, 2017.
The 39-year-old hunter from Pretoria who has been charged for murder‚ claimed he mistook 25-year- old Railwa for a warthog the evening the incident happened. He said he fired the shot when he heard noise in the bushes and not knowing it was the deceased working in the farm. 
According to Police report, the victim died on the scene.
At the court, where Stephan Hepburn is expected to apply for bail,  protestants are seen outside the court building wearing their party T-shirts and holding placards for the hunter to be harshly pernalised.
See more photos below...


Source:Times Live
