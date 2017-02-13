South Africans burn Nigerian homes in Johannesburg

Residents of Rosettenville in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 11, went on a rampage burning 10 houses they allege belonged to Nigerians running drug dens and brothels in South Africa.
According to the angry residents, they said Nigerians have been running illegitimate businesses in the country.
Speaking to Sowetan Live, Albert Mwenza, a Malawian man and his family who were living at one of the buildings that were burnt narrated his ordeal.
'When a larger group came back, I was told to leave, but I refused. I was then forced out. Some of the people jumped over the wall into the house and stole our belongings.
'They then threw petrol bombs. Everything else that was left inside was burnt to ashes. I am sad because we are innocent and have nothing to do with drugs and brothels.'
Albert and his family are said to sleeping in the street of Johannesburg since the occurrence of the incident.
Another Malawian living in the house said he was at work when the commotion started. Yufusu Alie, 32, shared the bedroom with his wife and four young children.
'There was R24000 in the house which I was supposed to send home. I do not know what my family and I are going to do. We have not eaten since yesterday and the clothes we are wearing are the only clothes we have left,' Alie said.
It was however revealed that the South African Police Service SAPS is investigating the incident.
