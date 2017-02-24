South African claims Nigerians residing in their country are drug lords, owners of brothels and scammers
In the wake of the current Xenophobic attacks in South
Africa, this South African, this morning took to Twitter to allege
that Nigerians residing in South Africa are drug lords, owners of
brothels and scammers. See more of his tweets after the cut..
4 comments:
This guy is a fool. He need to be educated. What are South African Police doing? Must they take there law into there hands? These guys are lazy. They are just envying Nigerians and other nationals here.
So because you are alleging that Nigeria and other country are drug lords and they run brothel business in you country, that is the reason you must resort to judgement by killing your fellow human being. Is there no police official or drug enforcement agency that you can report the issue to. You South African are just stupid n foolish
So because you are alleging that Nigeria and other country are drug lords and they run brothel business in you country, that is the reason you must resort to judgement by killing your fellow human being. Is there no police official or drug enforcement agency that you can report the issue to. You South African are just stupid n foolish
So many truths in his posts.. Many Nigerians are destroying countries abroad. Sometimes you can't tell anyone that you are a NIgerian.. It's so sad. Send them home. Let's come destroy our country so we can rebuild it well.
Post a Comment