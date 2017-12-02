South Africa announces R5000 reward for the arrest of man who filmed himself raping a dog

In a statement released through their Facebook page, it reads: 'The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is offering a reward of R5000 for more information that leads to the arrest of a male person that had sexual intercourse with a dog.
The Nelspruit SPCA laid criminal charges for bestiality and animal cruelty following a video of bestiality that was circulated on Facebook by a Mr Sizwe-sethu Surprise Shongwe, who refused to provide the NSPCA with more information regarding the source of the video.
The NSPCA is desperately looking for more information in order to arrest the culprit and remove the dog that was a victim of this barbaric sexual crime. "We are concerned that the suffering of this dog is ongoing.”
According to the National council, the culprit has a birth mark or tattoo on his left upper arm as pictured above.
Confirming the incident, Lieutenant Mzwandile Nyambi, the spokesperson of Tonga police revealed that a case of bestiality has been opened and is being investigated.
'We are looking for an unknown suspect who is facing a charge of bestiality. The suspect allegedly had sex with a dog.'
No comments:
Post a Comment