Song Premiere: Parole featuring Tekno on 'Parole'

European Artist of The Year at African Diaspora Merit Awards/Afrobeats Music Awards 2016, officially drops the much-anticipated collaboration between him and Sony Music and Africa's finest act Tekno titled 'Parole' which was co-produced by ace producer DJ Coublon with the guitar touch from Africa's top guitarist 'Fiokee'.
The song mixedand mastered by Swaps is a sure promise of greater tunes by the soft spoken act who is bent on
putting outquality sound and dope lyrics for his teeming fans.
