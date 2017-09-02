 Some people have been lied to so much, they now find it hard to accept the truth- Femi Adesina | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Some people have been lied to so much, they now find it hard to accept the truth- Femi Adesina

 The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, tweeted this early this morning.
O.S.O said...

Mr Femi is now joining the club of the wailing wailers because of our refusal to believe their unending attempt to hoodwink us on the true state of Mr President. We know he is alive...just how sick he is is what we deserve to know.

P.S. A note of caution.... DO NOT attend ANY Internet Business Seminar until You have READ this to see WHY!!! For those looking in the direction of starting a successful online business this year

9 February 2017 at 09:44

