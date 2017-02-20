'Some folks stick to lies, even when told the truth'- Femi Adesina tweets and gets responses from Nigerians

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, shared this tweet which he drew from the Bible this morning. Although his tweet is not directed at anyone, some Nigerians on his timeline believe he is referring to the controversy surrounding President Buhari's vacation. Continue to see the reactions from some Nigerians after sharing the tweet.
3 comments:
Please oga tell him to speak with Nigerians or allow CNN or BBC to broadcast a live interview with him . that Mr Adeshina will despel all rumours ,than using photos to make us believe all is well ,Nigerians are not zoombies
Darkness is when you hide your health status as a public servant,and gross darkness when we don't know when you will resume work,
Lol he got wat he deserved
Post a Comment