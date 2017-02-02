Soma and Gifty share a kiss twice on Big Brother Naija (photos & Videos)

Soma &Gifty Finally Had The First Kiss in #BBNaija— † Yomilincon † (@Yomilincon2014) February 1, 2017
Wawu!!!I Really Enjoyed It Self pic.twitter.com/8Rb8hsvXSS
#BBNaija Hell No , Soma must not go HOME .. how we fit vote from SA Na .. 😩😩😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lVdBYhAx8g— Power Circles (@BabyTeddypender) February 2, 2017
4 comments:
good for them, 25m no be moimoi.lol
she shd use it and be evading eviction
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
'sharing a kissing' Lindz??? haha!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Dis dumb gift wey nothing dey her brain... dee
Post a Comment