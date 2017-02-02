LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Soma and Gifty share a kiss twice on Big Brother Naija (photos & Videos)

Things are getting hotter in the house. Just few hours after Soma kissed Marvis on the on going Big Brother Naija, he has moved on to Gifty as he has kissed her twice already. They were videoed sharing a kissing yesterday afternoon and later at night. See the videos after the cut..





Posted by at 2/02/2017 09:50:00 am

4 comments:

Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

good for them, 25m no be moimoi.lol

2 February 2017 at 09:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

she shd use it and be evading eviction
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

2 February 2017 at 10:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

'sharing a kissing' Lindz??? haha!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

2 February 2017 at 10:07
dee boi said...

Dis dumb gift wey nothing dey her brain... dee

2 February 2017 at 10:08

