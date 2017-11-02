 Soldiers who battered crippled man have been demoted & imprisoned for 21 days | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Soldiers who battered crippled man have been demoted & imprisoned for 21 days

As the Nigerian army shared on their Facebook page...
Posted by at 2/11/2017 11:05:00 am

8 comments:

daniel ubong said...

Are they sure or playing games with Nigerians.

11 February 2017 at 11:11
Michael Dim said...

Good.. Reporters should follow up on this verdict to make sure it's carried out

11 February 2017 at 11:14
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!iLie lie lie ooooooooooo. ONLY AN APC BRAIN DEAD ANIMALS WILL BELIEVE THIS BECAUSE THEIR BRAINS ARE DEAD like their president. please can we see their hausa faces and names huh?why hidden them huh? All na wash wash to calm the noise.THIS IS AS FAKE AS TERRORIST BUHARI PICTURES.



















#sad indeed

11 February 2017 at 11:19
njong tawo said...

In my opinion I think the best punishment for those soldiers intimidating helpless civilians shud be to deploy them to go fight boko haram so there can show their talents there then others will sit up

11 February 2017 at 11:22
Debbie Chelsea said...

Just 21days? Come on

11 February 2017 at 11:25
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

21days is too small now,wicked people.

11 February 2017 at 11:27
Ajibola Adedoye said...

This is very commendable and will serve as a deterrent to majority of men in uniform who usually use their post to intimidate and harass helpless members of the public. Good job Linda.

11 February 2017 at 11:42

