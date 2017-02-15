 Social media users insinuate Beyonce and Solange paid tribute to Yoruba gods Osun and Yemaja with their costumes/performance​s | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Social media users insinuate Beyonce and Solange paid tribute to Yoruba gods Osun and Yemaja with their costumes/performance​s

The 2017 Grammy Awards has come and gone but what people have refused to stop talking about is Beyonce and her sister Solange's performance and costumes during the ceremony.
According to some Twitter users, Beyonce paid tribute to Oshun (or Ọṣun), a Yoruba deity and they even made picture collages to prove their point. They also alleged she's following the part of the goddess who teaches through the art of music and meditation and gives birth to 'divine twins'. Lol... See some of their assertions after the cut and tell us what you think....











