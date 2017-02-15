According to some Twitter users, Beyonce paid tribute to Oshun (or Ọṣun), a Yoruba deity and they even made picture collages to prove their point. They also alleged she's following the part of the goddess who teaches through the art of music and meditation and gives birth to 'divine twins'. Lol... See some of their assertions after the cut and tell us what you think....
Next to come will be the conspiracy Theorists...
