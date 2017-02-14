 So I went to my alma Mater after almost 20 years...and almost died of joy (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

So I went to my alma Mater after almost 20 years...and almost died of joy (photos)

So I went to my alma mater, Lagos Anglican Girls Grammer School in Suruler, last week, and I can't tell you guys how amazing and nostalgic it was for me. This was my secondary school...I attended LAGGS between 1991 to 1997, and returning 20 years later (though I visited there in 2010) to meet the new students of the school is one of those feelings you can't describe.

I visited LAGGS in continuation of my 'Selfmade Secondary School Tour for girls', and it's so far the most memorable of my tour. The girls were so warm, welcoming and were in awe of me...lol. It was amazing just talking to them and answering their questions and I pray I made an impact.

The School's VP was going to take me round the school to show me changes they have made since I left almost 20 years back, but we had to stop when other students started screaming from inside their classrooms when they saw me...lol. It was so surreal. We didn't want to disrupt classes so we had to stop the tour. But it was all in all an amazing experience. See the photos after the cut...

 




As a student of Lagos Anglican Girls Grammer in 1996 (that's me on the right)...
