So I went to my alma Mater after almost 20 years...and almost died of joy (photos)

I visited LAGGS in continuation of my 'Selfmade Secondary School Tour for girls', and it's so far the most memorable of my tour. The girls were so warm, welcoming and were in awe of me...lol. It was amazing just talking to them and answering their questions and I pray I made an impact.
The School's VP was going to take me round the school to show me changes they have made since I left almost 20 years back, but we had to stop when other students started screaming from inside their classrooms when they saw me...lol. It was so surreal. We didn't want to disrupt classes so we had to stop the tour. But it was all in all an amazing experience. See the photos after the cut...
