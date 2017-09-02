 Slim Girl Shapewear gives 10% off on all purchase made through their mobile app | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Slim Girl Shapewear gives 10% off on all purchase made through their mobile app

Valentine season is here again and SlimGirl.Ng is giving out 10% Off all purchases made on their new Android and iPhone apps named "Slim Girl Shapewear". They are also giving this discount to customers who make purchases in any of their physical stores in Lagos & Abuja. During the Valentine season. Sale ends soon.

Not only that, They also offer FREE shipping on Pre-paid order all over Nigeria.
 
To have a Slim Girl personal shopper help you pick the right item and size, Call or whatsapp 08090663293 or 08090663294 or visit www.slimgirl.ng and chat with a live personal shopper from 9am till 6pm.
 
Join the many people who have had the "Slim Girl Experience". 
 
Lagos store: 52 Allen avenue. Ikeja, Lagos. Tell: 09086168385
 
Abuja Store: 19 Durban Street off Ademola Adetokunbo. Wuse 2. Abuja. Tell: 09090870038
Instagram/Facebook: @slimgirlshapewear
 










 
