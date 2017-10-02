Slay Karaoke House the grand opening ft. Iyanya, Shakar EL, others

It is a welcoming space with state of the art lighting and sound, Live band, amazing talent, and top notch staff. The dual level nightlife destination will welcome guests to discover a multi-faceted experience artfully designed to celebrate the convergence of technology and music, a space as inviting as it is evocative.
SLAY KARAOKE HOUSE Rooftop space is newly designed as an outdoor jazz bar with an ambience that must be experienced to be appreciated.
The interior decorations consist of quilted rich burgundy leather upholstery, which will provide a luxurious haven for the ultimate party experience.
The inner karaoke lounge comes with multiple HD monitor screens controlled by an ultra-modern Microsoft branded interactive karaoke machine created for song selection & performance.
The DJ booth at SLAY KARAOKE HOUSE will boast a first-of-its kind production with a JBL public address system for the right sound output which works with effects, allowing for 360-degree movement of the lights creating an experience that is as precious as it is rare
One thing is certain: the nightlife in Lekki is about to change drastically with this new addition. It is safe to say that, we are a one-of-a-kind venue in our own right.
Contact Information
Address: 26 Admiralty Way, LUSH MALL Rooftop, Opposite Domino’s Pizza, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.
Instagram: @slaykaraokehouse
Twitter: @slaykaraoke
Phone: +2349053509945, +2348038609720, +2348023348952
Email: slaykaraokehouse@gmail.com
Proudly supported by BAILEYS
DAILY ACTIVITIES:
MONDAY: Karaoke + Happy Hour / (Dj Session)
TUESDAY: Karaoke + Happy Hour / (Dj Session)
WEDNESDAY: Live Band / (Dj Session)
THURSDAY: Comedy night with Mimicko / (Dj Session)
FRIDAYS: Live Band / (Dj Session)
SATURDAY: Drum Night /(Dj Session)
SUNDAY: Jazz Evening with ED iZYCS / (Dj Session)
N/B: HAPPY HOURS: 20% OFF ON DRINKS (7:00pm to 9:00pm)
