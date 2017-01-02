Sisi-Oge Pageant Unveils Logo, Contestants For 10th Anniversary Edition

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Idris Aregbe said that today’s high moral decadence in Nigeria and across Africa is as a result of cultural neglect...
The 10th Anniversary celebration boasts a line-up of activities that include: Celebrity Match, African Hair Braiding Festival, Arts exhibition & Awards, Fashion Show/Pageant, Music/Dance, Drama and Talent Hunt.
The events are scheduled to hold between January and March, 2017. It is aimed at the public and displaying culture as tools for National Development.
The grand finale holds on March 26, 2017 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.
No.1 Heritage Solutions, promoters of My Heritage My Pride & Sisi-Oge (The Pride of Africa) Cultural Pageant is an image production company poised with the vision to become a foremost image maker and trendsetter in Sub-Sharan Africa, offering exceptional services.
Instagram: @sisiogeng
Facebook: www.facebook.com/sisioge
Website: www.sisioge.org
1 comment:
Is it 4 only Yoruba speaking states.?
Post a Comment