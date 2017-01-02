LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Sisi-Oge Pageant Unveils Logo, Contestants For 10th Anniversary Edition

Nigeria’s No.1 Heritage Solutions, promoters of the most exclusive cultural event, My Heritage My Pride & Sisi-Oge (The Pride of Africa) Cultural Pageant at the weekend unveiled a new logo and contestants for the 10th Anniversary edition at the Nike Art Gallery, Lekki Lagos.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Idris Aregbe said that today’s high moral decadence in Nigeria and across Africa is as a result of cultural neglect...


 According to him, the company is passionate and dedicated to promoting Africa’s Heritage for 10 years, having worked with over four thousand cultural ambassadors on various projectsover the years, we are proud to say that ‘My Heritage My Pride & Sisi-Oge’ has been a success so far.

The 10th Anniversary celebration boasts a line-up of activities that include: Celebrity Match, African Hair Braiding Festival, Arts exhibition & Awards, Fashion Show/Pageant, Music/Dance, Drama and Talent Hunt.

The events are scheduled to hold between January and March, 2017.  It is aimed at the public and displaying culture as tools for National Development.

The grand finale holds on March 26, 2017 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.



The event will witness the presence of Industry Stakeholders, Government, Community, Youths, Policy Wonks, Academia, the General Public and the Private Sector under one umbrella, culminating in the celebration of the African Heritage.

No.1 Heritage Solutions, promoters of My Heritage My Pride & Sisi-Oge (The Pride of Africa) Cultural Pageant is an image production company poised with the vision to become a foremost image maker and trendsetter in Sub-Sharan Africa, offering exceptional services.

1 comment:

Oghenetega said...

Is it 4 only Yoruba speaking states.?

1 February 2017 at 12:00

