Singer Katherine Jenkins hits back at David Beckham after he brands her OBE award a 'fu***ng joke' in hacked emails

David Beckham in new hacked mails by the Sun UK, branded singer, Katherine Jenkin's OBE award given to her in 2014 a 'fuc**** joke, after the former Manchester United footballer was snubbed for Knighthood even though he received an OBE in 2003 from the Queen of England.
In the hacked emails, dubbed Beckileaks, David said: ‘Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F***ing joke’.
Katherine has responded to Beckham's criticism saying she got the award due to her outstanding contribution to society.
Katherine's manager, Professor Jonathan Shalit, told The Sun UK:
“Beckham says, ‘Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F***ing joke’. I say Katherine was awarded an OBE for her services to music and charity.
“With regards to the taking of coke which Katherine has courageously publicly admitted with great honesty — this was when she was in her early 20s still studying, over a decade before she was awarded her OBE and started her recording career.”
Back in 2012, Katherine took to Twitter to deny “horrible rumours” that she had a fling with Beckham. She posted:
“I absolutely deny I’ve had an affair with David Beckham. I’ve only met David twice — at the Military Awards in 2010, and a night out with friends in 2012. I have never been on my own with him and never arranged to meet up'
1 comment:
so we should fry beans? We got a bigger problem here in naija than this people
