Musician African China shares video of a police officer threatening to shoot him in Lagos
Singer African China, this afternoon, shared a video of a police officer that threatened to shoot him after while leaving the set of Sound Sultan's music video in Ajegunle in Lagos. He wrote;
"Nigeria see the kind of police men this Government put on our police station's to serve dis nation.... After shooting @soundsultanmusic video in Aj I was about leaving after given money to Area boy's. Dis stupid police man jump in front of my car and threatened to shoot me. Naija make una see oh. Him beg me to Delete d video but I told him I will post it. @wazobiatvng @opetodolapo@aleeygiwa".
7 comments:
Hmmmm... Naija
U can imagine the stupid police officer,as if the guy was a criminal.
For wat na?
...merited happiness
Dirty Cops everywhere.
Cheap publicity stunt
Africa China should show some respect to nig security agent and govt
