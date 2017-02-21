Simplified Corporate Logistics opens new outlet

The expansion according toSimplified Corporate Logistics is in line with the organisationstrategy of providing stress free logistics solutions to businesses across Nigeria at unbeatable rate.
Speaking during the official opening of the ultra-modern outlet, Nduka Udeh, The Managing Director said that SCL understands that each business has its peculiar requirement and needs depending on the market they serve and as such, the organisation has put in place a tailored solution designed to serve the uniqueness of each market to enhance client’s core business strategies.
According to NdukaUdeh,
“this outlet is part of our strategic effort at ensuring that we close gaps for the customer towards facilitating business growth and reducing bottlenecks within the business environment. It is our first attempt in our numerous plans of expansion of getting closer to the customers and our plan here is to make sure that as customers across Nigeria approach our ground team, the solutions required are readily available.
“Aside our availability at this location, the online platform is available 24 hours for customers that are comfortable completing transactions online.
“We offer wide range of logistics service for clients of all sizes and needs. We are committed to excellence, while leveraging on speed and transparency to reduce overall production cost of clients. Our service includes Shipping, Clearing,Warehousing,Global Sourcing and Procurement. Our Air Freight service allows the speedy delivery of any size cargo and with our Ocean freight clients are guarantee competitive rateson Full Container Load, Less than Container Load.Providing consolidation for SMEs who do not have goods to fill up a container, this way they ship goods from Nigeria to USA at reduced shipping rate and are able to sell their goods to people in USA.He also noted that the company act in compliance with the law and custom’s duty and as well meticulously inspect and package every shipment to ensure purchases are protected to avoid damage.
More photos below...
1 comment:
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment