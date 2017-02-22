Simi, Etisalat’s new brand ambassador, inspires students on Valentine’s day

The schools she visited are Princeton Schools, Surulere and one of the Etisalat-adopted schools, Akande Dahunsi Senior High School, Ikoyi. During the visit, both Simi and the Etisalat team gave out Cliqlite tabs which was won after a quiz.
The Etisalat Cliqlite Tabs are preloaded with approved syllabus, textbooks and interactive educational videos among several other gifts.
Simi also entertained them by performing some of her hit tracks such as Jamb Question and Soldier.
Speaking on the significance of the school visit, Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Etisalat Nigeria, Oyetola Oduyemi, said the visit to the two schools was a display of Etisalat’s love for education and commitment to improving learning conditions and creating easy access to the educational materials.
