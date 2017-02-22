 Simi, Etisalat’s new brand ambassador, inspires students on Valentine’s day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Simi, Etisalat’s new brand ambassador, inspires students on Valentine’s day

“Love is about being selfless. Be generous and kind to people around you and follow your dreams don’t give up on your dreams” says newly-signed Brand Ambassador, Simisola Ogunleye ( popularly known as Simi) as she visited Etisalat Adopted Schools on Valentine’s Day in Lagos where she inspired and interacted with pupils of the schools.
The schools she visited are Princeton Schools, Surulere and one of the Etisalat-adopted schools, Akande Dahunsi Senior High School, Ikoyi. During the visit, both Simi and the Etisalat team gave out Cliqlite tabs which was won after a quiz.

The Etisalat Cliqlite Tabs are preloaded with approved syllabus, textbooks and interactive educational videos among several other gifts.

Simi also entertained them by performing some of her hit tracks such as Jamb Question and Soldier.

Speaking on the significance of the school visit, Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Etisalat Nigeria, Oyetola Oduyemi, said the visit to the two schools was a display of Etisalat’s love for education and commitment to improving learning conditions and creating easy access to the educational materials.


More photos below...














