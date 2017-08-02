 Shondaland is turning Luvvie Ajayi's book, 'I'm judging you' into a comedy series | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Shondaland is turning Luvvie Ajayi's book, 'I'm judging you' into a comedy series

NY Times best-selling author of 'I’m Judging You', Nigerian born Luvvie Ajayi, who burnt a pair of designer shoes made by US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, caught the eye of series creator, Shonda Rhimes. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland, along with ABC Signature Studios, have acquired the rights to Luvvie Ajayi’s debut book I’m Judging You: The Do Better Manual, to develop as a cable comedy series.
The project falls under Shondaland’s overall deal at ABC Studios and its cable division, ABC Signature.
'I’m Judging You' is a humorous manual that instructs people on how to do better. The book features hilarious and poigant essays on everything from race and politics to pop culture
Needless to say, Ajayi was psyched about the new project as she made the announcement on her social media pages.


Shondaland rules Thursday nights on ABC with hit series like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder, but recently the company started making a concerted effort to expand into the exciting cable space and comedy.
