Shocking moment dad throws his screaming toddler off his shoulders into a lake
A video circulating online shows a Chinese dad dragging his screaming toddler into a lake as the kid does his best to escape his father's grip. The man proceeds to take off the boy's shirt, perch him on his shoulders before launching him into the water. He was trying to teach the little one how to swim. Adults can be heard cheering and laughing in the background. Watch the video and tell us what you think.
