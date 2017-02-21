'She's someone i have a lot of love & respect for' - Drake wishes Rihanna Happy Bday with performance (video)

Rapper, Drake, on Monday night wished his old flame, Rihanna, a happy birthday as he performed at his sold out concert in Dublin. Drake, in a video from Monday night's performance recorded by a fan, said,
"It's somebody's birthday today—somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for," he told the crowd as they started screaming with excitement.
"So, instead of singing 'Happy birthday,' though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing 'Happy Birthday,' we're going to set it off just like this..."
His collaboration "Work," with Rihanna, began playing. Rihanna turned 29 on Monday.
Watch the video below...
