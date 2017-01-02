'Shatta Michy stop the lesbianism stop the drugs nd stop fxxking all your female friend's stupid girl when am talking to your king then u reply calling me names on ur snap chat cuz today u have wings stop fucking for cocoa brown roles can't u see guys are tired of that dead fuse puxxy u have. U the least of cheap girls eeew next time u diss me I will dress u well nd give names nd stuff u do ..stupid little girl dead horse like u...would hav made sweet girls diss u but don't want to involve anyone..flat tatale breast u get like the N1 highway....stop fxxking ur man friends in the club toilets for bottles k also in the car ur man got are u stupid will release all ur fila soon if u test me kwasia ghana's cheapest bitch that's wat u are and pls tell Ghanaians who is the father ofTuesday morning, Shatta Wale took to his Snapchat to announce that Ara B. has been arrested by the Odorkor Police. See his post below..
Wednesday, 1 February 2017
Shatta Wale arrests former right-hand man Ara B. for calling his wife a cheap lesbian on Facebook
