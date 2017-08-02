Share your morning fresh love ryhme videos and win amazing prizes for valentine

The world needs to hear your creative rhymes and what better way to showcase it than by creating a love rhyme for your favourite dish wash brand, Morning Fresh. This year, in celebration of Valentine’s day, we’d like you to share a love rhyme, specially dedicated to Nigeria’s No1 liquid dish wash. This is your chance to not just show-off your lyrical prowess but also to win a standing Gas Cooker with Oven, a Microwave Oven or a set of blender.
So, how can you participate?
Simply share a 1minute video of yourself in the kitchen reciting a love poem for Morning Fresh while holding any of the pack sizes. This competition is exclusive to Facebook & Instagram. You can share your video on https://www.facebook.com/MorningFresh.ng/ or https://www.instagram.com/morningfreshng/with the hashtag #MyLove4MorningFresh
The competition is on for 10days, starting today! You can click here https://www.facebook.com/MorningFresh.ng/ or https://www.instagram.com/morningfreshng/ to enter right away. Share your entry with friends and family using the hashtag,
#MyLove4MorningFresh to increase your chances of winning. Winners will be announced on February 15th 2017.
For more information, terms and conditions follow us on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningFresh.ng/
Twitter: @MorningfreshNG
Remember, 3 winners will be selected at random to win:
- 1st Prize: A standing Gas Cooker with Oven
- 2nd Prize: Microwave Oven
- 3rd Prize: A set of blender
No comments:
Post a Comment