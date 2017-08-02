 Share your morning fresh love ryhme videos and win amazing prizes for valentine | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Share your morning fresh love ryhme videos and win amazing prizes for valentine

Can you rhyme better than Jay-Z? Compose better than lyrics than J Cole? Deliver lines faster than Busta Rhymes? Then stop hiding your talent!!!

The world needs to hear your creative rhymes and what better way to showcase it than by creating a love rhyme for your favourite dish wash brand, Morning Fresh. This year, in celebration of Valentine’s day, we’d like you to share a love rhyme, specially dedicated to Nigeria’s No1 liquid dish wash. This is your chance to not just show-off your lyrical prowess but also to win a standing Gas Cooker with Oven, a Microwave Oven or a set of blender.


So, how can you participate?

Simply share a 1minute video of yourself in the kitchen reciting a love poem for Morning Fresh while holding any of the pack sizes. This competition is exclusive to Facebook & Instagram. You can share your video on  https://www.facebook.com/MorningFresh.ng/  or https://www.instagram.com/morningfreshng/with the hashtag #MyLove4MorningFresh

The competition is on for 10days, starting today! You can click here https://www.facebook.com/MorningFresh.ng/  or https://www.instagram.com/morningfreshng/ to enter right away. Share your entry with friends and family using the hashtag,
#MyLove4MorningFresh to increase your chances of winning. Winners will be announced on February 15th 2017.

For more information, terms and conditions follow us on social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningFresh.ng/
Twitter: @MorningfreshNG

Remember, 3 winners will be selected at random to win:
  • 1st Prize: A standing Gas Cooker with Oven
  • 2nd Prize: Microwave Oven
  • 3rd Prize: A set of blender
What are you waiting for? Start rhyming now!
Posted by at 2/08/2017 12:24:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts