Share love with Tecno: A beautiful, early Valentine's story

This year's activity kicked off early February, in which customers who purchased the Phantom 6, Camon C7 and Boom J8 smartphones had to fill a raffle draw ticket, in which the name of their partner of choice was also written. The raffle draw which held on Friday, 10th February 2017, saw Mr. IkechukwuNwogba and Deborah, his preferred partner and wife, emerge as the lucky winners.
The TECNO teamthen solicited Mr. Ikechukwu’s help to pull a surprise on his wife, Deborah. The result? An unsuspecting woman utterly bewildered by the live band performance staged for her, after which they were whisked away to spend the rest of the evening together, ahead of what will become a super-exciting 2-day trip. Villa Angelia Boutique Hotelhosted the beautiful couple on the evening, serving as a transit point for the trip to the ‘Secret Island’.
Breakfast was served the next morning (Sunday) and the coupleset out on the Journey to the secret island, albeit after a round of photo shoots. What the couple didn’t know was that another surprise awaited them; they would be riding in a mini-cooper! When informed that Coscharis Motors had provided a Mini-Cooper car to ensure they have the best possible experience and make their journey easier, the look on their faces was a beauty to behold. Not knowing what other surprises to expect, they simply resigned to the direction of the TECNO team and decided to patiently but eagerly wait to watch it all unfold.
Having crossed the fairy “seven seas and seven oceans” on the way to the “secret island”, the destination was finally in sight, as the couple were warmly greeted by the island settlers, quickly filled in on the traditions of the locals, and then ushered into their residence.
Shortly after settling in and treated to a sumptuous lunch, Kayaking was next. Mrs. Deborah appeared to enjoy this one the most. A mix of fear and joy of a new adventure would best describe her reactions, while learning how to paddle the boat. Joy of course prevailed as soon as she was comfortable and stirred the boat with some level of expertise, venturing farther away from the shore with her hubby also on board.
After the boat adventure, the couple rests briefly while sipping on the fresh coconut water the island abundantly offered. The couple somehow breaks away to grab some personal time for themselves, walking the shorelines of the beach chatting and laughing like newly wedded lovebirds.
A little girl who is forced to overcome her fear of the sea gets everyone’s attention as she is seen desperately trying to free herself from the hands of her elder one while her younger siblings already raced down to the sea in company of their father. “Do you want me to die?” she cried loudly. Everyone around laughed so hard and wondered how this little lady of about only 6 years understood the meaning of death and dreaded it.
A buffet styled dinner was served, before the island’s custom bonfire was lit, as the highly eventful day fast came to an end. So was the upshot of the early Valentine get-away for this beautiful couple made possible by TECNO Mobile. There was no hiding place for the Joy Mr. &MrsNwagbo felt, as they expressed their profound gratitude to the Mobile brand for the opportunity given them to get closer and stronger, helping them build another bonding chain of love as spouses and as parents.
Watch video below:
