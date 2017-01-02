LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

"Shame to bad people" Daddy Showkey says as he shares a photo with Harysong and Kcee

Earlier today, we reported that Daddy Showkey was among those trying to broker peace between Harrysong and his former Label, Five Star Music (read it here & here). Daddy Showkey today shared a picture of him with Harrysong and Kcee and captioned it "Shame to bad people #togetherwestand #family." The photo was taken at E Money's house
6 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Harrysong should be grateful to Daddy Showkey, E-money would have taught him how not to bite the finger that fed you.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 February 2017 at 21:39
Anonymous said...

Please anyone in the house who has a washing machine he/she no longer uses should pls gift me for a start up laundering business. cconvernant@yahoo.com

1 February 2017 at 21:39
Anonymous said...

S͢h͢a͢m͢e͢ t͢o͢ y͢o͢u͢ s͢h͢o͢k͢e͢y͢.I͢g͢b͢o͢ s͢m͢o͢k͢e͢r

1 February 2017 at 21:45
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Baba looks so sad 😔 na

1 February 2017 at 21:53
Anonymous said...

Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God. Unfortunately, many people these days would rather see brothers fall apart. Bless up Daddy Showkey!

1 February 2017 at 22:01
Sql 9ja said...

