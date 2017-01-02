"Shame to bad people" Daddy Showkey says as he shares a photo with Harysong and Kcee

Earlier today, we reported that Daddy Showkey was among those trying to broker peace between Harrysong and his former Label, Five Star Music (read it here
& here
). Daddy Showkey today shared a picture of him with Harrysong and Kcee and captioned it "Shame to bad people #togetherwestand #family." The photo was taken at E Money's house
Harrysong should be grateful to Daddy Showkey, E-money would have taught him how not to bite the finger that fed you.
Baba looks so sad 😔 na
Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God. Unfortunately, many people these days would rather see brothers fall apart. Bless up Daddy Showkey!
