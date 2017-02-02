Seun Egbegbe really needs to be jailed once and for all - Nigerians react to his re-arrest

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe was arrested at Gbagada General Hospital earlier today for attempting to dupe one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both bureau de change
members to the tune of almost 30million naira. He has since been arrested and currently under investigation at Area H Police Station, Ogudu.
This
is the second time Seun Egbegbe will be in police custody for theft and
fraud related crimes and now Nigerians feels he needs to be kept in
custody for a long time. See reactions to his arrest after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment