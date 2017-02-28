Sending a message? Antoine Griezmann's brother & agent celebrates Man U's cup win on Twitter

Man U won the English Football League cup on Sunday night and Theo Griezmann, a self confessed Man U fan took to Twitter to celebrate the win, fueling speculation that the English club could make a mouthwatering move for the France and Atletico Madrid star.
When Theo was questioned over his allegiance to Man U, he replied with a childhood picture of himself wearing a Manchester United training top. This could mean his client and brother, Antoinne could favor a move to Man U this summer.
No comments:
Post a Comment