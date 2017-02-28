 Sending a message? Antoine Griezmann's brother & agent celebrates Man U's cup win on Twitter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Sending a message? Antoine Griezmann's brother & agent celebrates Man U's cup win on Twitter

FIFA Best and Ballon D'or player of the year nominee Antoine Griezmann could very well be heading to Manchester United this summer if actions by his younger brother, who also acts as his agent is anything to fall for.
Man U won the English Football League cup on Sunday night and Theo Griezmann, a self confessed Man U fan took to Twitter to celebrate the win, fueling speculation that the English club could make a mouthwatering move for the France and Atletico Madrid star.

When Theo was questioned over his allegiance to Man U, he replied with a childhood picture of himself wearing a Manchester United training top. This could mean his client and brother, Antoinne could favor a move to Man U this summer.
Posted by at 2/28/2017 04:23:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts