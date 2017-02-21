Senator Andy Uba formally decamps from PDP to APC

Senate President Bukola Saraki announced the defection of Senator Andy Uba from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) during Tuesday's plenary.
LIB earlier reported that the senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone disclosed his defection at a news briefing on February 1st, in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.
Uba said he joined the ruling party during registration of party members in the state. According to him, APC has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation of his constituents. Another reason he joined the APC is because of Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu and other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.
The senator said he would be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people more now that he was in APC and urged other Igbo politicians to follow his footstep.
4 comments:
Anuofia
Good for him.. next gist biko!!
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Dey will still come back if PDP wins 2019..
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
HE IS A TRAITOR
