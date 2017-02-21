 Semi naked fan wearing giraffe mask invades pitch and runs towards Arsenal star Alex Iwobi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Semi naked fan wearing giraffe mask invades pitch and runs towards Arsenal star Alex Iwobi

A topless man wearing a giraffe mask invaded Sutton's pitch and made way towards Alex Iwobi during Arsenal's FA Cup match with Sutton United on Monday night.

Wearing only boxer shorts, socks, trainers and the mask-  in reference to the Sutton mascot 'Jenny the Giraffe', the man briefly halted the match, then later left the field after his 'naked parade'. Watch the video after the cut...
 
1 comment:

glowy shoe said...

Some fans are really crazy....

Glowyshoes's blog

21 February 2017 at 10:55

Post a Comment

