Semi naked fan wearing giraffe mask invades pitch and runs towards Arsenal star Alex Iwobi
A topless man wearing a giraffe mask invaded Sutton's pitch and made way
towards Alex Iwobi during Arsenal's FA Cup match with Sutton United on Monday night.
Wearing
only boxer shorts, socks, trainers and the mask- in reference to the
Sutton mascot 'Jenny the Giraffe', the man briefly halted the match,
then later left the field after his 'naked parade'. Watch the video after the cut...
Some fans are really crazy....
