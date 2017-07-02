A statement issued on Monday by DCG Dan Ugo, Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, says NCS remains resolute on its determination to ensure that justice is served to all those found involved. The Federal Operations Unit of the agency last Monday intercepted a Mack truck carrying a 40ft container along the Mile 2 Apapa Road with 661 pump action rifles, which were concealed with steel door.
Tuesday, 7 February 2017
Seized Arms: Wanted Nigeria Customs officers submit themselves for investigation
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/07/2017 04:28:00 am
