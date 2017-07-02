 Seized Arms: Wanted Nigeria Customs officers submit themselves for investigation | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Seized Arms: Wanted Nigeria Customs officers submit themselves for investigation

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced that the the three senior officers earlier declared wanted in connection with the clearance of the 661 pump action riffles have all reported and are being investigated.

A statement issued on Monday by DCG Dan Ugo, Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, says NCS remains resolute on its determination to ensure that justice is served to all those found involved. The Federal Operations Unit of the agency last Monday intercepted a Mack truck carrying a 40ft container along the Mile 2 Apapa Road with 661 pump action rifles, which were concealed with steel door.
