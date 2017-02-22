See what the US Ambassador to Somalia gave to the new Somali President that's causing an uproar on social media

U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Stephen Schwartz caused quite a stir when he gave a political gift to the Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. Schwartz, who was appointed by President Obama, gave Mohamed a “Make Somalia Great Again” hat.
Somalia is one of seven countries on Trump's temporary travel ban list and Somalis had a lot to say about the hat. Read some of the tweets after the cut...The U.S. Mission in Somalia tweeted a photo of the two leaders together
Not interested
Lib addict#just passing#
Lol Trump is such a bad brand.
Now it will be hard to use Make anything great again" slogan.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
