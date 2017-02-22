 See what the US Ambassador to Somalia gave to the new Somali President that's causing an uproar on social media | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

See what the US Ambassador to Somalia gave to the new Somali President that's causing an uproar on social media

U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Stephen Schwartz caused quite a stir when he gave a political gift to the Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. Schwartz, who was appointed by President Obama, gave Mohamed a “Make Somalia Great Again” hat. 

Somalia is one of seven countries on Trump's temporary travel ban list and Somalis had a lot to say about the hat. Read some of the tweets after the cut...
The U.S. Mission in Somalia tweeted a photo of the two leaders together
The country's new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, was educated in the U.S. and holds both U.S. and Somali citizenship. During his time in America, he backed Republicans for office.






