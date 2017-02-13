 See what a Father did to his two children in Plateau state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 13 February 2017

See what a Father did to his two children in Plateau state

Earlier today, LIB shared a story of a 43 year old man, Christopher Sule, who is to be prosecuted for physically assaulting two of his children aged Eight and Six (read here). The photo above shows the back of his two children he brutally assaulted.
Posted by at 2/13/2017 01:54:00 pm

16 comments:

Anonymous said...

IS he direction/preparing a makeup for passion of christ or what?

13 February 2017 at 14:00
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

The heart of man is extremely wicked.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

13 February 2017 at 14:01
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

And waiting concern me huh? IF HE LIKE MAKE HE PUT THEM IN BOILING WATER I DON'T CARE NA HAUSA HE BE THEY ARE MONSTERS AND WICKED so i don't care.
If my comment pain u die now now now oo because more with poison dey come.















#sad indeed

13 February 2017 at 14:02
OSINANL said...

imagine nonsense

13 February 2017 at 14:03
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

13 February 2017 at 14:04
dj banti said...

What is the meaning of dis
Godtakeover the kidz

13 February 2017 at 14:05
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Such a wicked father.

13 February 2017 at 14:06
Chinyere Stella said...

Omg😲😲😲😲....i can't even imagine dis kind of treatment on a stranger let alone on my children....truly the end is near

13 February 2017 at 14:23
Gideon Okorie said...

SHOULD I SURPRISE HIM THIS VALENTINE??

13 February 2017 at 14:28
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

This pure wickedness..

13 February 2017 at 14:31
Ade Olasengbe said...

Wickedness of the highest order

13 February 2017 at 14:32
Anonymous said...

God will punish this man.Such a wicked being. Haba.

13 February 2017 at 14:47
ogadinma godwin said...

Same

13 February 2017 at 14:51
ogadinma godwin said...

Do the man the same

13 February 2017 at 14:52
ogadinma godwin said...

Same

13 February 2017 at 14:53
ogadinma godwin said...

Do am same thing

13 February 2017 at 14:53

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts