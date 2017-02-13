See what a Father did to his two children in Plateau state
Earlier today, LIB shared a story of a 43 year old man, Christopher
Sule, who is to be prosecuted for physically assaulting two of his
children aged Eight and Six (read here). The photo above shows the back
of his two children he brutally assaulted.
16 comments:
IS he direction/preparing a makeup for passion of christ or what?
The heart of man is extremely wicked.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
And waiting concern me huh? IF HE LIKE MAKE HE PUT THEM IN BOILING WATER I DON'T CARE NA HAUSA HE BE THEY ARE MONSTERS AND WICKED so i don't care.
If my comment pain u die now now now oo because more with poison dey come.
#sad indeed
imagine nonsense
What is the meaning of dis
Godtakeover the kidz
Such a wicked father.
Omg😲😲😲😲....i can't even imagine dis kind of treatment on a stranger let alone on my children....truly the end is near
This pure wickedness..
Wickedness of the highest order
God will punish this man.Such a wicked being. Haba.
Same
Do the man the same
Same
Do am same thing
