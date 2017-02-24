 See the very funny but rude Donald Trump doll an artist created | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

See the very funny but rude Donald Trump doll an artist created

President Donald Trump is renowned for his Twitter trolling and now one artist has decided to give America's commander-in-chief a taste of his own medicine. Chuck Williams, a 56-year-old sculptor who resides in upstate Wisconsin created the Trump troll doll as way of coping with the distress that came with Trump emerging president.

The 4.75-inch tall and 4-inch wide toy also comes with a little Android cell phone in hand so President Troll is always Twitter ready. For $25, you can pre-order one. Williams, a former senior staff sculptor for the Walt Disney Company in Burbank, California, who has sculpted professionally for film, theme parks, toys and collectibles for 30 years said:
 “I was as surprised as everyone else that Trump was elected. I just found myself sculpting a caricature of him to release some steam.”
As to why the doll which has a visible miniature penis is so graphic, Williams said:
“I sculpted him NSFW to make it clear that I sculpted the entire figure and did not simply sculpt a head on an existing toy body. And I wanted to be a bit insulting. Tiny hands you know.”

Williams posted a photo of the first Trump troll doll he made on Facebook and soon, friends wanted theirs too so he decided to start a Kickstarter campaign to cover the manufacturing of so many figures.

The doll is only available on pre-order as the sculptor is still trying to find a quality factory to make them. He hopes the dolls will begin being made and distributed in the next few months, but it could take up to a year.
