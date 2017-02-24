See the very funny but rude Donald Trump doll an artist created

“I was as surprised as everyone else that Trump was elected. I just found myself sculpting a caricature of him to release some steam.”As to why the doll which has a visible miniature penis is so graphic, Williams said:
“I sculpted him NSFW to make it clear that I sculpted the entire figure and did not simply sculpt a head on an existing toy body. And I wanted to be a bit insulting. Tiny hands you know.”
Williams posted a photo of the first Trump troll doll he made on Facebook and soon, friends wanted theirs too so he decided to start a Kickstarter campaign to cover the manufacturing of so many figures.
The doll is only available on pre-order as the sculptor is still trying to find a quality factory to make them. He hopes the dolls will begin being made and distributed in the next few months, but it could take up to a year.
