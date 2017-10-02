See photo of the crippled man that was brutalized by soldiers in Anambra

Remember the cripple man brutalized by two soldiers for wearing a camouflage outfit in New Market Road, Ontisha, Anambra State? (Read Here). That's him pictured above.
'Thank God a volunteer of Kokun Foundation was able to locate the crippled man that was molested by the Military men in Onitsha, Anambra State. We are going a step further to meet him and do the necessary things to support him via accommodation and other financial assistance. This is a democratic era and we say No to era of military dictatorship. Our job is to eradicate hunger and hardship in this country. More updates will be communicated on this platform'. The Nigerian Army has since identified and arrested the two soldiers who brutalized him a few days ago.
It is time for him to get help! It just came through this hard way!
