See how this father risked his son's life for a $20 bet

Clark says in the footage:
"He's trying to sneak up on that steer over there and jump on its back. I told him I'd give him $20. A little girl's voice, thought to be that of the boy's sister, says: "That's not safe."
The boy's mother agrees, but no one makes an effort to stop the child.
The boy climbs onto the huge animal and is immediately thrown off its back as the bull jumps up in fright. posted the footage on Facebook , alongside the caption:
"You have to watch this!! Asher snuck up on a 1300# [lb] steer and jumped on his back!!!
"I only wish I had videoed the last 3 seconds, he hung on for a few more seconds!! Just so everyone knows, this is his pet steer he hand feeds every day. And Asher is perfectly fine....And he's says he a tough ole cowboy!!"
Scott later edited the post, adding:
"Just so everyone knows, I didn't actually think he would be able to sneak up on him, and if he did I didn't think he would jump on him!"
He then posted a picture of Asher in the same field later in the day, proudly holding up his $20 note.
Watch the video below..
