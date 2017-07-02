See how an abusive husband's fuck up was treated by his wife's gym buddies

According to the story which was told by @Sensei_kk on Twitter, a woman who visits the same gym he frequents and is well loved by all the guys there due to her generosity, came into the gym yesterday morning sporting a black eye. When asked what happened to her she reluctantly revealed she had been beaten by her husband.
Mind you this is not the first time but for their child and for love she's been staying. She also tried defending her husband to the guys, telling them it was a mistake and he was a good man. The guys would have let it slide, except her husband came to pick her from the gym and was harsh towards her there.
They asked him why he beats her and he said she's his wife and he can do whatever he wants with her. Before he could let another word out of his mouth, the gym guys pounced on him, not minding the pleas from his wife. The wife of one of the gym guys works with the Women and Juvenile Unit, WAJU, and they plan to take legal action against the husband...
See the tweets below.
4 comments:
Another bitches lies!and ur happy huh?SO SHE WENT AND INVITE HER GYM FIT LOVER TO BEAT HER HUSBAND HUH? bitch u are gone.
They will tell u what their husband did to them but won't tell u what they did that cause the beating.RUBBISH
#sad indeed
I love that, very good for him, next time he will have a second thought before laying his filthy hands on his wife
No matter her offense is never lay hands on a woman...
He got what he deserved
Stupid fool, is like u don't understand English
