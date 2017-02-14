 Secondary school student commits suicide after being told to repeat class | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Secondary school student commits suicide after being told to repeat class

A form three student of Luora Secondary School in Homa Bay, Kenya has recently committed suicide after he was asked to repeat a class over poor performance The deceased identified as Clifford Odhiambi had wanted to join the armed forces next year after his KCSE examinations. But things didn't go down well for him after the school's head of exams department, Ishmael Ngicho and head of languages, Nicholas Aswani, denied him entrance into Form Four.
An angry Odhiambo was said to have left the school in anger and went home to take pesticides which landed him in the hospital. He died while undergoing  treatment.

According to his father, Jabos Ocholla, Odhiambo left a suicide note revealing that he would rather take his life than repeat classes.

The Director of Homa Bay County Teacher Service Commission (TCS. Diosiana Ahindukha, in a statement, noted that repeating of classes had been banned by the government and said that the two teachers and the principal will be invited for questioning.
'We will not allow any teacher to violate regulations they were given by the Ministry of Education. Anyone found in violation will face stern punitive measures. There is a team from TSC that will question that two teachers and the principal to decide whether to sack them or reinstate them,' he added.
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Serious Gobe for the teacher and principal since repeating of class has been banned.



14 February 2017 at 06:58
livingstone chibuike said...

sad indeed...suicide doesn't help issues

14 February 2017 at 07:39

