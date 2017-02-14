Secondary school student commits suicide after being told to repeat class

An angry Odhiambo was said to have left the school in anger and went home to take pesticides which landed him in the hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.
According to his father, Jabos Ocholla, Odhiambo left a suicide note revealing that he would rather take his life than repeat classes.
The Director of Homa Bay County Teacher Service Commission (TCS. Diosiana Ahindukha, in a statement, noted that repeating of classes had been banned by the government and said that the two teachers and the principal will be invited for questioning.
'We will not allow any teacher to violate regulations they were given by the Ministry of Education. Anyone found in violation will face stern punitive measures. There is a team from TSC that will question that two teachers and the principal to decide whether to sack them or reinstate them,' he added.
2 comments:
Serious Gobe for the teacher and principal since repeating of class has been banned.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
sad indeed...suicide doesn't help issues
