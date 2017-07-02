Secondary school principal allegedly brutalizes student for missing school (photos)

"Imagine what the principal of christian secondary commercial school at obio imo did to my brother's back because he couldn't make it to school. The man didn't even bother to find out if d boy was sick or didn't have transport." More photos after the cut..
Linda schools like this are the once u should be visiting,, not those once u dey visit..😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕
Nawao! This is huge, is something wrong with the principal mentally?
This is just unacceptable.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Since when does this make news. This is nothin. It's just training African kids the hard way. I went thru this and today I can do anything for that principal that treated us like this. Infact last December my secondary school set got together, invited him and bought him gifts. He did exactly this to most of us... It's called training... African kids are hardened. You need to train them the hard way. This boy by the way might have had bad records in school before this. Maybe the bad boy type... Next pls
So na secondary student get all this muscle body huh?girls don hear am.WHY THE PRINCIPAL NO FEAR THIS KIND BODY HUH? HMM dude must be a child of god for allowing the guy did this to him well UNTIL HEAR FROM THE PRINCIPAL SIDE OF STORY BECAUSE NO BE MISSING OF SCHOOL CAUSE THIS AS WE READ here.
#sad indeed
END TIME PRINCIPAL
WTF!
He's such a wicked being.
What? That was wickedness.
There is more to the sorry.
Too bad...
