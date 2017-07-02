 Secondary school principal allegedly brutalizes student for missing school (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Secondary school principal allegedly brutalizes student for missing school (photos)

According to Facebook user, Utibe Michael Akpan, her brother was brutalized by his principal because he missed a day of school. She wrote;
"Imagine what the principal of christian secondary commercial school at obio imo did to my brother's back because he couldn't make it to school. The man didn't even bother to find out if d boy was sick or didn't have transport." More photos after the cut..

Posted by at 2/07/2017 11:15:00 am

10 comments:

Olaaliu said...

Linda schools like this are the once u should be visiting,, not those once u dey visit..😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕😕

7 February 2017 at 11:19
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

7 February 2017 at 11:19
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nawao! This is huge, is something wrong with the principal mentally?
This is just unacceptable.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

7 February 2017 at 11:23
Mikebuddy said...

Since when does this make news. This is nothin. It's just training African kids the hard way. I went thru this and today I can do anything for that principal that treated us like this. Infact last December my secondary school set got together, invited him and bought him gifts. He did exactly this to most of us... It's called training... African kids are hardened. You need to train them the hard way. This boy by the way might have had bad records in school before this. Maybe the bad boy type... Next pls

7 February 2017 at 11:23
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

So na secondary student get all this muscle body huh?girls don hear am.WHY THE PRINCIPAL NO FEAR THIS KIND BODY HUH? HMM dude must be a child of god for allowing the guy did this to him well UNTIL HEAR FROM THE PRINCIPAL SIDE OF STORY BECAUSE NO BE MISSING OF SCHOOL CAUSE THIS AS WE READ here.
















#sad indeed

7 February 2017 at 11:25
OSINANL said...

END TIME PRINCIPAL

7 February 2017 at 11:31
Alloy Chikezie said...

WTF!
He's such a wicked being.

Your comment will be visible after approval

7 February 2017 at 11:31
Kate said...

What? That was wickedness.

7 February 2017 at 11:45
aurelia ekewenu said...

There is more to the sorry.

7 February 2017 at 11:56
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Too bad...

7 February 2017 at 12:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts