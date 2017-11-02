Second Time time a row, Kenyan athlete Abraham Kipton wins Lagos City Marathon

Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kipton has emerged the winner of the Lagos City Marathon 2017 for the second year running.
Abraham won the same marathon last year in Lagos on February 6, 2016 in time of 2hrs 16mins, 21seconds.
Kipton will smile home with $50,000 for his victory today.
2 comments:
Ewoooh! Home beating! Nigeria they sleep sha.
just as i said the last time, during the marathon last year, i dont think this is right for foreigners to be allowed to enter for this competition. Nigerians, Lagosians should be the ones alone allowed to participate. Because he money would still remain in circulation here, haba!
Our people should benefit from things like this na.
Am not against foreigners but I just feel this should be more rewarding to and for the good people of the land first of.
