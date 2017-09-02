Scott Disick proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on family's vacation to Costa Rica and she rejected him

Now the real reason for his action has been revealed.
Scott was simply acting out in frustration after he was rejected by the mother of his kids. US Weekly reports that Scott proposed to Kourtney during the vacation and she said 'no'.
“Scott proposed to Kourtney,” a Kardashian source told Us Weekly. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’”It is believed that though Kourtney and Scott are civil with each other, she does not want to continue a romantic relationship with him, instead, she's choosing to keep their relationship platonic for the sake of the kids and doesn't mind him seeing other women.
The rejected father, sour at the refusal, left for Miami to lick his wounds in the arms of other women. He left a day before the family vacation was due to end and, in Miami, hooked up with model Jessica 'J Lynne' Harris and another model Amber Davis.
Kourtney is reportedly only angry that he bailed out on his kids. She doesn't have a problem with the other women but feels he should have brought them over instead of leaving his family during their vacation.
“Kourtney is not upset he’s seeing other women,” the source said. “She’s upset he’d disrupt the trip with the kids. If you’re dating someone important, bring her to meet the family. Don’t hide her.”Scott, however, was really upset. It was gathered that he has spent the last two years, putting his act together, even going as far as checking himself into a rehab just so that he could get Kourtney back.
