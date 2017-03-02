Scientists reveal the Worst and Most Dangerous Sex Position

Scientists have found that the position is responsible for half of all penile fractures in the bedroom. A penile fracture is when the penis actually snaps, making for a very audible “cracking” sound, before intense pain and swelling sets in.
Doctors and scientists studied patients attending three A&E units with suspected "penile fractures" over a 13 year period before arriving at this conclusion.
But cowgirl isn’t the only position that is breaking penises left and right.
The research also revealed that the "doggy" position, with women on all fours, is behind 29 per cent of penile fractures while the traditional "man on top" is responsible for just 21 per cent.
What this study means to all sexually active people in the world is that despite being boneless, penises can break. They’re not as sturdy as we like to believe, and are just as susceptible to cracking, literally, under pressure, again, literally.
